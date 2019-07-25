Getting Warm & Sticky With Thunder Chances

______________________________________________________________________________
"What Is Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation?"
"There are 3 main types of UV rays:"
"**UVA rays age skin cells and can damage their DNA. These rays are linked to long-term skin damage such as wrinkles, but they are also thought to play a role in some skin cancers. Most tanning beds give off large amounts of UVA, which has been found to increase skin cancer risk.
**UVB rays have slightly more energy than UVA rays. They can damage skin cells’ DNA directly, and are the main rays that cause sunburns. They are also thought to cause most skin cancers.
**UVC rays have more energy than the other types of UV rays, but they don’t get through our atmosphere and are not in sunlight. They are not normally a cause of skin cancer."
"Both UVA and UVB rays can damage skin and cause skin cancer. UVB rays are a more potent cause of at least some skin cancers, but based on what’s known today, there are no safe UV rays."
See more from the American Cancer Society HERE:
Climate Prediction Center UV Index Forecast
NOAA's CPC releases a UV Index everyday, which shows select cities across the nation and the expected peak UV Index at solar noon, which is when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Despite being a month removed from the Summer Solstice, the sun's rays are stil very strong at this time of the year. In fact, much of the nation is under very high to extreme uv index exposure levels each day when it is sunny. With that said, it may only take 15 to 20 minutes or less to get skin damage if not protected properly.
See the latest UV Index from the CPC HERE:
US Drought Monitor
According to the US Drought Monitor, much of the state is drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. In fact, it's been too wet for many folks, especially earlier this spring when farmers were trying to get into the fields to plant their crops. The only locations that are abnormally dry are those close to the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead.
July 2019 Precipition
2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...
2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Wausau, WI and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 35.37" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 23rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 3rd wettest start to the year on record!
Here's the temperature outlook through the first week of August. Note that temps will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend. In fact, it looks like we may have a shot at 90F again this weekend! As we slide through the last few days of July next week and into the first few days of August, it appears that temps will still be quite mild with readings in the 80s to near 90F again.
Severe Threat Thursday & Friday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms across parts of western and northern Minnesota on Thursday and a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms on Friday, which includes the Twin Cities. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread Thursday or Friday, there still could be a few isolated strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.
___________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook Ahead
After a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather, things turn a little more unsettle late week. A storm system north of the international border will drag a front through Minnesota, which will be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development by Thursday and Friday. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong, possibly even severe side with pockets of locally heavy rain. Stay tuned.
Rainfall Potential Through The Weekend
According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, we should have a few shots of rain coming up as we head through the end of the week and upcoming weekend. The first chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into early Friday and then a better chance late weekend. With that said, precipitation amounts at this time look heavier across parts of western and northeastern Minnesota, where some 0.50" to 1.0" tallies can't be ruled out. The Twin Cities on the other hand may only get up to 0.25" or so. Keep the water hoses handy for your lawns and gardens, they might not get much help from Mother Nature.
________________________________________________________________________________
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
5 Day Tropical Outlook
According to NOAA's NHC, there is a wave of energy in the Gulf of Mexico that have a LOW chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. However, folks along the Gulf Coast and parts of Florida could see quite a bit of heavy rainfall over the next several days.
___________________________________________________________________________
Pacific Outlook
Meanwhile, the Pacific remains fairly active with 3 active waves of energy drifting west. Dalila has been downgraded from Tropical Storm strength to Tropical Depression strength. There are 2 other waves that could intensify, but at this point pose no threat to any major landmass.
Getting Warm & Sticky With Thunder Chances
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Welcome to the summer slide! It's been a little over a month since the Summer Solstice and we've already lost nearly 40 minutes of daylight! In fact, we're losing about 2 minutes of daylight per day, which really starts to add up over a week.
With that said, we've still got plenty of summer to go around, but time is ticking. Make those last minute plans. Be spontaneous and have fun! We earn our summers here in Minnesota, so don't let it slip away.
Our stretch of dry, sunny weather comes to a bit of an end today as unsettled weather returns during the late PM hours. According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk of severe storms across parts of the state today and again tomorrow. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, be sure to have a way to receive severe weather warnings, especially if your plans take you into the great outdoors!
In other news, my raspberry patch is flourishing and I think vine ripe BLTs are imminent. Vegetable gardeners are starting to see the fruits of the labor. Yippee!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
THURSDAY: Dry start. PM t-shower possible. Winds: SSW 10-15. High: 83.
THURSDAY NIGHT: More clouds. Chance of a t-storm. Winds: SSW 5-15. Low: 66
FRIDAY: More humid. Afternoon storms possible. Winds: W 5-10. High: 86.
SATURDAY: Warm & sticky. Afternoon storms possible. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 90.
SUNDAY: More unsettled day of the weekend. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 85.
MONDAY: Sun returns. More refreshing breeze. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 80.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Overnight rumbles. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.
WEDNESDAY: Heating up again. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 87.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
July 25th
2000: An F4 tornado hits the town of Granite Falls. One person is killed and there is 20 million dollars in damage.
1915: Frost hits northeastern Minnesota.
__________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 25th
Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1891)
Record Rainfall: 1.69" set in 2012
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 25th
Sunrise: 5:51am
Sunset: 8:47pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 57 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 40 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for July 25th at Midnight
1.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Before dawn on July 26, 27, 28, 2019, watch for the waning crescent moon to travel in front of Taurus the Bull. Assuming your sky is dark enough, the Bull is instantly recognizable; it’s one of the more prominent constellations of the zodiac. Look for this constellation’s bright reddish star Aldebaran plus its two signpost star clusters, the V-shaped Hyades and the tiny, misty, dipper-shaped Pleiades. The moon is close to the Pleaides on the morning of July 26. It’s closer to the Hyades on the mornings of July 27 and 28, at least as seen from North America. Your exact view will vary. How can you see your personalized view. We hear good things about the free open source planetarium software called Stellarium. On all of these mornings, it’ll be easy to spot Aldebaran, which represents the ruddy eye of the Bull. The lit side of the moon will point directly at this star, Taurus’ one and only 1st-magnitude star on July 26 and 27. Look closely and you’ll see this star atop the famous V-shaped pattern of stars that outlines the Bull’s face."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
______________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
____________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________
___________________________________________________________________________
"The Mississippi Is Bringing A Lot More Than Just Water To The Gulf"
"The historic flooding of the Mississippi River is bringing unprecedented amounts of freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides, and waste into the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the world and drains 32 states and two Canadian provinces all past New Orleans and into the Gulf of Mexico. This tremendous river is heavily modified from its natural state with dams and levies controlling flow and the agricultural heartland of America adding fertilizers, pesticides and animal waste into the waterway."
"Does Air Conditioning Make You Sick? Here's The Truth."
"Most Americans use air conditioning every day, whether it’s in their office buildings or living spaces; 90% of the country has a unit at home, and AC accounts for about 10% of worldwide electricity consumption. But, really, do we even need it? A New York Times story put that question into perspective this week. People in some of the hottest climates around the world tolerate high temperatures much better than Americans. Citizens of countries like Mexico, Brazil and India use air conditioning a whole lot less than we do. The piece led to a viral debate on Twitter about whether AC is vital or even healthy for us. In short: AC won’t do much harm to your health ― but only if the system is monitored closely and wisely. According to a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology, occupants of air-conditioned office buildings reported more symptoms of ill health than those who worked in buildings with natural ventilation. “A large body of research has found that occupants of offices with air conditioning tend to report more sick building syndrome (SBS) symptoms than occupants of naturally ventilated offices,” said William Fisk, leader of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Indoor Environment Group. “SBS symptoms are self-reported symptoms mostly of eye, nose or throat irritation and respiratory symptoms such as cough.”
See more from Huffington Post HERE: