Getting Warm & Sticky With Thunder Chances

Extended Forecast

THURSDAY: Dry start. PM t-shower possible. Winds: SSW 10-15. High: 83.

THURSDAY NIGHT: More clouds. Chance of a t-storm. Winds: SSW 5-15. Low: 66

FRIDAY: More humid. Afternoon storms possible. Winds: W 5-10. High: 86.

SATURDAY: Warm & sticky. Afternoon storms possible. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 90.

SUNDAY: More unsettled day of the weekend. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 85.

MONDAY: Sun returns. More refreshing breeze. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Overnight rumbles. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Heating up again. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 87.

______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 25th

2000: An F4 tornado hits the town of Granite Falls. One person is killed and there is 20 million dollars in damage.

1915: Frost hits northeastern Minnesota.

__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

July 25th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.69" set in 2012

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 25th

Sunrise: 5:51am

Sunset: 8:47pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 57 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 40 minutes

__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 25th at Midnight

1.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Before dawn on July 26, 27, 28, 2019, watch for the waning crescent moon to travel in front of Taurus the Bull. Assuming your sky is dark enough, the Bull is instantly recognizable; it’s one of the more prominent constellations of the zodiac. Look for this constellation’s bright reddish star Aldebaran plus its two signpost star clusters, the V-shaped Hyades and the tiny, misty, dipper-shaped Pleiades. The moon is close to the Pleaides on the morning of July 26. It’s closer to the Hyades on the mornings of July 27 and 28, at least as seen from North America. Your exact view will vary. How can you see your personalized view. We hear good things about the free open source planetarium software called Stellarium. On all of these mornings, it’ll be easy to spot Aldebaran, which represents the ruddy eye of the Bull. The lit side of the moon will point directly at this star, Taurus’ one and only 1st-magnitude star on July 26 and 27. Look closely and you’ll see this star atop the famous V-shaped pattern of stars that outlines the Bull’s face."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Average Tornadoes By State in July

According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.

______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 23rd suggests that there have been a total of 1,338 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1085. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,662 tornadoes were reported.

________________________________________________________________________

Thursday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Thursday, which still shows fairly comfortable conditions along and east of the Mississippi River Valley. This is much better than it was just a few days ago. However, heat is building in the Southwest where Excessive Heat Watches have been posted in the Central Valley of California.

___________________________________________________________________________

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions will continue to be fairly quiet across the eastern part of the country with the exception of Florida, where areas of heavy rain will be possible. Spotty severe storms will be possible in the Upper Midwest and monsoon storms will continue in the Southwest.



______________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Ranifall Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of Florida with several inches of rain possible over the next several days. There could also be heavy pockets of rain across parts of the Central US and in the Dessert Southwest.

___________________________________________________________________________

"These Storm Tourists Are Dropping Thousands of Dollars to Chase Tornadoes"

"Most people would run for the lives at the sight of the ruthless hail, a questionably green sky, and the “mothership” of clouds that look like they can suck someone up at any moment. But others pay thousands of dollars to charge toward the imminent threat for a front row seat of Mother Nature on her worst behavior. And if they’re lucky, they’ll witness the cherry on top: a tornado. “If a tornado was cheese, I wanna stick my cracker in it,” said weather enthusiast and tour guest Mike Worden. “It’s like a weird little fetish.” Mike is apart of a niche community of thrill-seekers living out their darkest " Twister" fantasies on a storm-chasing tour. Storm tourists get driven around Tornado Alley — the stretch of the Great Plains that’s a breeding ground for the world’s most violent tornadoes — in radar-equipped vans along with veteran storm chasing experts in search of the perfect storm. That's the pitch that Tempest Tours makes to prospective guests considering buying a seat on one of their week-long storm chasing road trips. Offered during peak tornado season from late April to July, the tours what most would consider extremely shitty vacation weather."



____________________________________________________________________________

"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need?"

"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need? As with all forms of insurance, hurricane travel insurance typically protects you against hurricanes that could happen. If you wait to buy coverage until a hurricane appears imminent, has formed, or has been named, insurance companies can claim the storm in question was a “foreseeable event,” which is ineligible for coverage. Every insurance policy is different: some stipulate that you must purchase coverage 24 hours prior to the storm being named, while some require you to purchase even sooner."



____________________________________________________________________________

"Paradise, California, Has Lost More Than 90 Percent of Its Residents Since Last Year's Deadly Fire"

"The Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, last year. Since then, the community has struggled to rebuild. In fact, more than 90 percent of Paradise residents never returned, according to new numbers from the governor’s office. Now, the town is officially a “rural area,” which opens the door for more federal assistance to help it recover. Governor Gavin Newson announced Paradise’s new certification Thursday, noting that only 2,034 of the town’s previous 26,800 residents remain, per surveys conducted in April. Paradise has truly become a ghost town since the state’s deadliest fire in history ripped it apart. With a population smaller than 2,500 and not associated with an urban area, however, Paradise qualifies as a rural area, which will allow it to receive loans, grants, and assistance for rural development from the Department of Agriculture."



_____________________________________________________________________________

"Joshua Trees Are Being Wiped Out by Climate Change"

"Climate change is set to kill off most of our nation’s Joshua trees by the end of the century, according to a recent study. While some Joshua trees will hang on if humans rapidly lower their carbon emissions, if no action is taken to stop climate change we’ll lose nearly all of these iconic spiky trees, which only live in the area near southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Published in the journal Ecosphere in June, the study combines on-the-ground observations with climate models to determine that a worst-case scenario where we continue with business-as-usual emissions would result in just 0.02 percent of the trees’ current range remaining in Joshua Tree National Park between 2070 and 2099. Even if we do all we can to mitigate climate change, only 18.6 percent of the trees’ original habitat would remain, the researchers found. Rising temperatures, worsening drought, and a loss of groundwater spell serious trouble for this tree."

See more from Earther HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________ "The Mississippi Is Bringing A Lot More Than Just Water To The Gulf" "The historic flooding of the Mississippi River is bringing unprecedented amounts of freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides, and waste into the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the world and drains 32 states and two Canadian provinces all past New Orleans and into the Gulf of Mexico. This tremendous river is heavily modified from its natural state with dams and levies controlling flow and the agricultural heartland of America adding fertilizers, pesticides and animal waste into the waterway." See more from Forbes HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________ "Does Air Conditioning Make You Sick? Here's The Truth." "Most Americans use air conditioning every day, whether it’s in their office buildings or living spaces; 90% of the country has a unit at home, and AC accounts for about 10% of worldwide electricity consumption. But, really, do we even need it? A New York Times story put that question into perspective this week. People in some of the hottest climates around the world tolerate high temperatures much better than Americans. Citizens of countries like Mexico, Brazil and India use air conditioning a whole lot less than we do. The piece led to a viral debate on Twitter about whether AC is vital or even healthy for us. In short: AC won’t do much harm to your health ― but only if the system is monitored closely and wisely. According to a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology, occupants of air-conditioned office buildings reported more symptoms of ill health than those who worked in buildings with natural ventilation. “A large body of research has found that occupants of offices with air conditioning tend to report more sick building syndrome (SBS) symptoms than occupants of naturally ventilated offices,” said William Fisk, leader of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Indoor Environment Group. “SBS symptoms are self-reported symptoms mostly of eye, nose or throat irritation and respiratory symptoms such as cough.” See more from Huffington Post HERE: ________________________________________________________________________________