Getting Warm & Sticky With Thunder Chances

"UPF Clothing Is the Sun Protection Your Skin's Been Missing—a Derm Explains How It Works"
 
"Sunscreen isn't the only thing you should be wearing to protect your skin. We all know that slathering on sunscreen is crucial every single time we step into the sun. But, if we’re all really honest for a second, there are days we just, well, don’t. In fact, there are entire winters you don’t, entire springtimes you don’t, and even hot and humid summer days when we all forget to reapply. But what if we told you there was an easier way to help protect your skin? What if we told you coming home looking like a lobster was a thing of the past—just by picking out the right clothes? Yes, this is a reality, and it’s known as UPF clothing. But just how much can we depend on clothing to protect us from the sun’s harmful rays, which can cause everything from early aging to skin cancer? We asked Rita Linkner, MD, a dermatologist with Spring Street Dermatologyin New York City, about what she recommends for skin care for sunny (and cloudy) days—and how she personally and professionally feels about UPF clothing."
 
______________________________________________________________________________

"What Is Ultraviolet (UV) Radiation?"
 
"Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a major risk factor for most skin cancers. Sunlight is the main source of UV rays. Tanning lamps and beds are also sources of UV rays. People who get a lot of UV exposure from these sources are at greater risk for skin cancer. Even though UV rays make up only a very small portion of the sun’s rays, they are the main cause of the sun’s damaging effects on the skin. UV rays damage the DNA of skin cells. Skin cancers start when this damage affects the DNA of genes that control skin cell growth."

"There are 3 main types of UV rays:"

"**UVA rays age skin cells and can damage their DNA. These rays are linked to long-term skin damage such as wrinkles, but they are also thought to play a role in some skin cancers. Most tanning beds give off large amounts of UVA, which has been found to increase skin cancer risk.
**UVB rays have slightly more energy than UVA rays. They can damage skin cells’ DNA directly, and are the main rays that cause sunburns. They are also thought to cause most skin cancers.
**UVC rays have more energy than the other types of UV rays, but they don’t get through our atmosphere and are not in sunlight. They are not normally a cause of skin cancer."

"Both UVA and UVB rays can damage skin and cause skin cancer. UVB rays are a more potent cause of at least some skin cancers, but based on what’s known today, there are no safe UV rays."

____________________________________________________________________________

Climate Prediction Center UV Index Forecast

NOAA's CPC releases a UV Index everyday, which shows select cities across the nation and the expected peak UV Index at solar noon, which is when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Despite being a month removed from the Summer Solstice, the sun's rays are stil very strong at this time of the year. In fact, much of the nation is under very high to extreme uv index exposure levels each day when it is sunny. With that said, it may only take 15 to 20 minutes or less to get skin damage if not protected properly. 

__________________________________________________________________________

US Drought Monitor

According to the US Drought Monitor, much of the state is drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. In fact, it's been too wet for many folks, especially earlier this spring when farmers were trying to get into the fields to plant their crops. The only locations that are abnormally dry are those close to the Iron Range and into the Arrowhead.

___________________________________________________________________________

July 2019 Precipition

July has been a pretty wet month for across parts of the state where some are several inches above normal precipitaion, including the Twin Cities. However, take a look at Duluth and Hibbing, where they are nearly -2" below average for the month! Rochester is currently sitting at its 8th wettest July on record with 7.27" of rain. The wettest July on record was 12.33" set in 1978. The Twin Cities is sitting at its 18th wettest July on record with 6" of rain, while the wettest July was 17.90" set in 1987, which was the same year as the Twin Cities Superstorm mentioned above.
 
___________________________________________________________________________

2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...

2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average, including Wausau, WI and Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 35.37" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 23rd wettest year ever in recorded history. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is at its 3rd wettest start to the year on record!

_____________________________________________________________________________ 
 
Thursday Weather Outlook
 
Thursday will be a little more unsettled across the region with the potential of showers and storms increasing late in the day. Keep in mind that some of the storms across western and northern Minnesota could be on the strong to severe side, but it doesn't appear to be very widespread. 
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
Getting Sticky Again!!
 
Here's a look at peak dewpoints on Friday, which shows much of the state dealing with readings in the 60s. Mid/upper 60F dewpoints will be found mainly across the southern half of the state, including the Twin Cities, which will feel a bit uncomfortable once again. The good news is that dewpoints will certainly not be as high as they were last Friday when the MSP Airport registered its 2nd highest dewpoint reading ever at 81F. Now that's sweaty!
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the temperature outlook through the first week of August. Note that temps will continue to gradually warm through the rest of the week and into the weekend. In fact, it looks like we may have a shot at 90F again this weekend! As we slide through the last few days of July next week and into the first few days of August, it appears that temps will still be quite mild with readings in the 80s to near 90F again. 

 ______________________________________________________________________________

Severe Threat Thursday & Friday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms across parts of western and northern Minnesota on Thursday and a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms on Friday, which includes the Twin Cities. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread Thursday or Friday, there still could be a few isolated strong to severe storms with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat.



___________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Ahead

After a nice stretch of dry and sunny weather, things turn a little more unsettle late week. A storm system north of the international border will drag a front through Minnesota, which will be the focal point for shower and thunderstorm development by Thursday and Friday. Some of the storms could be a little on the strong, possibly even severe side with pockets of locally heavy rain. Stay tuned.

 _________________________________________________________________________

Rainfall Potential Through The Weekend

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, we should have a few shots of rain coming up as we head through the end of the week and upcoming weekend. The first chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into early Friday and then a better chance late weekend. With that said, precipitation amounts at this time look heavier across parts of western and northeastern Minnesota, where some 0.50" to 1.0" tallies can't be ruled out. The Twin Cities on the other hand may only get up to 0.25" or so. Keep the water hoses handy for your lawns and gardens, they might not get much help from Mother Nature.

 ________________________________________________________________________________
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests warmer than average temperatures continuing across much of the nation as we head into the early part of August. However, folks in the Lower Mississippi Valley will be a little cooler than average.
 

________________________________________________________________________________
 
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 8" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average. 

_______________________________________________________________________________

5 Day Tropical Outlook

According to NOAA's NHC, there is a wave of energy in the Gulf of Mexico that have a LOW chance of tropical development over the next 5 days. However, folks along the Gulf Coast and parts of Florida could see quite a bit of heavy rainfall over the next several days.


___________________________________________________________________________

Pacific Outlook

Meanwhile, the Pacific remains fairly active with 3 active waves of energy drifting west. Dalila has been downgraded from Tropical Storm strength to Tropical Depression strength. There are 2 other waves that could intensify, but at this point pose no threat to any major landmass. 

__________________________________________________________________________

Getting Warm & Sticky With Thunder Chances
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Welcome to the summer slide! It's been a little over a month since the Summer Solstice and we've already lost nearly 40 minutes of daylight! In fact, we're losing about 2 minutes of daylight per day, which really starts to add up over a week.

With that said, we've still got plenty of summer to go around, but time is ticking. Make those last minute plans. Be spontaneous and have fun! We earn our summers here in Minnesota, so don't let it slip away.

Our stretch of dry, sunny weather comes to a bit of an end today as unsettled weather returns during the late PM hours. According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk of severe storms across parts of the state today and again tomorrow. While the threat doesn't appear to be very widespread, be sure to have a way to receive severe weather warnings, especially if your plans take you into the great outdoors!

In other news, my raspberry patch is flourishing and I think vine ripe BLTs are imminent. Vegetable gardeners are starting to see the fruits of the labor. Yippee!
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

THURSDAY: Dry start. PM t-shower possible. Winds: SSW 10-15. High: 83.

THURSDAY NIGHTMore clouds. Chance of a t-storm. Winds: SSW 5-15. Low: 66

FRIDAY: More humid. Afternoon storms possible. Winds: W 5-10. High: 86.

SATURDAY: Warm & sticky. Afternoon storms possible. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 68. High: 90.

SUNDAY: More unsettled day of the weekend. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High: 85.

MONDAY: Sun returns. More refreshing breeze. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 66. High: 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Overnight rumbles. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Heating up again. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 87.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
July 25th

2000: An F4 tornado hits the town of Granite Falls. One person is killed and there is 20 million dollars in damage.

1915: Frost hits northeastern Minnesota.
__________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 25th

Average High: 83F (Record: 104F set in 1941)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1891)

Record Rainfall: 1.69" set in 2012
Record Snowfall: NONE
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 25th

Sunrise: 5:51am
Sunset: 8:47pm

Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 57 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 6 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 40 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for July 25th at Midnight
1.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"Before dawn on July 26, 27, 28, 2019, watch for the waning crescent moon to travel in front of Taurus the Bull. Assuming your sky is dark enough, the Bull is instantly recognizable; it’s one of the more prominent constellations of the zodiac. Look for this constellation’s bright reddish star Aldebaran plus its two signpost star clusters, the V-shaped Hyades and the tiny, misty, dipper-shaped Pleiades. The moon is close to the Pleaides on the morning of July 26. It’s closer to the Hyades on the mornings of July 27 and 28, at least as seen from North America. Your exact view will vary. How can you see your personalized view. We hear good things about the free open source planetarium software called Stellarium. On all of these mornings, it’ll be easy to spot Aldebaran, which represents the ruddy eye of the Bull. The lit side of the moon will point directly at this star, Taurus’ one and only 1st-magnitude star on July 26 and 27. Look closely and you’ll see this star atop the famous V-shaped pattern of stars that outlines the Bull’s face."

___________________________________________________________________________
 
Average Tornadoes By State in July
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in July is quite a bit less across much of the nation, especially across the southern US. However, folks across the Plains and Upper Midwest still see (on average) a fair amount of tornadoes. Note that Minnesota typically sees 11 tornadoes, which is the 2nd highest behind June when we average 15.
 
______________________________________________________________________________
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,300 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
 _______________________________________________________________________________

2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through July 23rd suggests that there have been a total of 1,338 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1085. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,662 tornadoes were reported.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Thursday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Thursday, which still shows fairly comfortable conditions along and east of the Mississippi River Valley. This is much better than it was just a few days ago. However, heat is building in the Southwest where Excessive Heat Watches have been posted in the Central Valley of California. 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions will continue to be fairly quiet across the eastern part of the country with the exception of Florida, where areas of heavy rain will be possible. Spotty severe storms will be possible in the Upper Midwest and monsoon storms will continue in the Southwest. 
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of Florida with several inches of rain possible over the next several days. There could also be heavy pockets of rain across parts of the Central US and in the Dessert Southwest. 
 
___________________________________________________________________________
 
"These Storm Tourists Are Dropping Thousands of Dollars to Chase Tornadoes"
 
"Most people would run for the lives at the sight of the ruthless hail, a questionably green sky, and the “mothership” of clouds that look like they can suck someone up at any moment. But others pay thousands of dollars to charge toward the imminent threat for a front row seat of Mother Nature on her worst behavior. And if they’re lucky, they’ll witness the cherry on top: a tornado. “If a tornado was cheese, I wanna stick my cracker in it,” said weather enthusiast and tour guest Mike Worden. “It’s like a weird little fetish.” Mike is apart of a niche community of thrill-seekers living out their darkest " Twister" fantasies on a storm-chasing tour. Storm tourists get driven around Tornado Alley — the stretch of the Great Plains that’s a breeding ground for the world’s most violent tornadoes — in radar-equipped vans along with veteran storm chasing experts in search of the perfect storm. That's the pitch that Tempest Tours makes to prospective guests considering buying a seat on one of their week-long storm chasing road trips. Offered during peak tornado season from late April to July, the tours what most would consider extremely shitty vacation weather."
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need?"
 
"Hurricane travel insurance: When should you buy it and what kind of policy do you need? As with all forms of insurance, hurricane travel insurance typically protects you against hurricanes that could happen. If you wait to buy coverage until a hurricane appears imminent, has formed, or has been named, insurance companies can claim the storm in question was a “foreseeable event,” which is ineligible for coverage. Every insurance policy is different: some stipulate that you must purchase coverage 24 hours prior to the storm being named, while some require you to purchase even sooner."
 
____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Paradise, California, Has Lost More Than 90 Percent of Its Residents Since Last Year's Deadly Fire"
 
"The Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, California, last year. Since then, the community has struggled to rebuild. In fact, more than 90 percent of Paradise residents never returned, according to new numbers from the governor’s office. Now, the town is officially a “rural area,” which opens the door for more federal assistance to help it recover. Governor Gavin Newson announced Paradise’s new certification Thursday, noting that only 2,034 of the town’s previous 26,800 residents remain, per surveys conducted in April. Paradise has truly become a ghost town since the state’s deadliest fire in history ripped it apart. With a population smaller than 2,500 and not associated with an urban area, however, Paradise qualifies as a rural area, which will allow it to receive loans, grants, and assistance for rural development from the Department of Agriculture."
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
"Joshua Trees Are Being Wiped Out by Climate Change"
 
"Climate change is set to kill off most of our nation’s Joshua trees by the end of the century, according to a recent study. While some Joshua trees will hang on if humans rapidly lower their carbon emissions, if no action is taken to stop climate change we’ll lose nearly all of these iconic spiky trees, which only live in the area near southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Published in the journal Ecosphere in June, the study combines on-the-ground observations with climate models to determine that a worst-case scenario where we continue with business-as-usual emissions would result in just 0.02 percent of the trees’ current range remaining in Joshua Tree National Park between 2070 and 2099. Even if we do all we can to mitigate climate change, only 18.6 percent of the trees’ original habitat would remain, the researchers found. Rising temperatures, worsening drought, and a loss of groundwater spell serious trouble for this tree."

___________________________________________________________________________

"The Mississippi Is Bringing A Lot More Than Just Water To The Gulf"

"The historic flooding of the Mississippi River is bringing unprecedented amounts of freshwater, fertilizers, pesticides, and waste into the Gulf of Mexico. The Mississippi River is the second-longest in the world and drains 32 states and two Canadian provinces all past New Orleans and into the Gulf of Mexico. This tremendous river is heavily modified from its natural state with dams and levies controlling flow and the agricultural heartland of America adding fertilizers, pesticides and animal waste into the waterway."

____________________________________________________________________________

"Does Air Conditioning Make You Sick? Here's The Truth."

"Most Americans use air conditioning every day, whether it’s in their office buildings or living spaces; 90% of the country has a unit at home, and AC accounts for about 10% of worldwide electricity consumption. But, really, do we even need it? A New York Times story put that question into perspective this week. People in some of the hottest climates around the world tolerate high temperatures much better than Americans. Citizens of countries like Mexico, Brazil and India use air conditioning a whole lot less than we do. The piece led to a viral debate on Twitter about whether AC is vital or even healthy for us. In short: AC won’t do much harm to your health ― but only if the system is monitored closely and wisely. According to a study in the International Journal of Epidemiology, occupants of air-conditioned office buildings reported more symptoms of ill health than those who worked in buildings with natural ventilation. “A large body of research has found that occupants of offices with air conditioning tend to report more sick building syndrome (SBS) symptoms than occupants of naturally ventilated offices,” said William Fisk, leader of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Indoor Environment Group. “SBS symptoms are self-reported symptoms mostly of eye, nose or throat irritation and respiratory symptoms such as cough.”

________________________________________________________________________________

