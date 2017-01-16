Getting to like you, getting to hope you like me.

I really like show tunes, so y'all will have to get used to that.

Anyway, hey there. It's me. Megan Ryan. The new Star Tribune soccer writer.

I wanted to take some time on this blog to introduce myself and also hopefully get to know you readers as well so I can provide you better coverage.

So, about me. Back in summer 2010, I became obsessed with the World Cup. Like, printed-out-the-schedule-and-wrote-down-the-result-of-each-match obsessed. It was a wild time. I'm not sure what it was that made me start watching every game I could, probably the few rounds of FIFA I had played on the ol' PS2. But that's where my love of the beautiful game (and Spain's national team and FC Barcelona) began.

Spain won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. (AP photo)

(I understand some of you drag me for liking Barça. Fight me on that because Xavi is the best player of all-time #HotTake.)

Soccer came to me at a good time, as I had been recently disillusioned by my young and fragile Hollywood dreams (that's where the love of musicals comes from, btw). So when I embarked upon my college career at the University of Minnesota, I decided my new dream was to be a soccer reporter in Spain.

Nearly seven years later, I actually accomplished that goal. Well, not the Spain part, but still much closer than I ever thought I would be at this age. (Also, to any of my Spanish and French speaking readers, converse with me in those languages! I learned both in college but need to brush up, por favor/s'il vous plaît.)

I started off my soccer writing at several websites, locally for the American Outlaws chapter and Inside Minnesota Soccer. I also worked at the Minnesota Daily throughout school and once got a soccer story onto the front page. Quite a legacy.

Since I graduated, I've worked at the Dallas Morning News covering "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose" and at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, most recently as the Penn State football reporter. But I didn't forget soccer at either stop, writing FC Dallas (I realize that link is broken right now. rip the great story I wrote about Dallas' Argentinean team barbecues) and Pittsburgh Riverhounds stories.

And, here I am. I also like sloths, Coke (the drink, not the drug, come one now) and all the movies/TV/music, I am a pop culture connoisseur (as evidenced by all the links. And the parentheticals. I'm not even sorry.).

Don't hesitate to tell me about yourselves! Email, tweet or call me at 612-673-4037 any time. I want to know what kinds of stories you guys want to read. And I'm always open to your questions or concerns.

Speaking of questions, I'm hoping to get a mailbag off the ground here in the next week or so. I'll solicit questions on Twitter, so ask away or else I'll just be shouting into the void.

Thanks for reading this whole thing. As a reward, here is, apparently, the entire Goal! The Dream Begins movie on YouTube.