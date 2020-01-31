There was no significant news out of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs as they held spirited practices under sunny skies Thursday in one of their final workouts before squaring off in the Super Bowl.

This week more than any other, no news is good news.

The 49ers went through a nearly two-hour workout at the University of Miami's practice facility, where linebacker Kwon Alexander, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Jaquiski Tartt were the only limited players. Alexander has been dealing with a pectoral injury, while Coleman is returning from a shoulder injury and Tartt is dealing with sore ribs.

"No change," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "They're going to be good to go."

With hip-hop and rap music blaring from sideline speakers — the perfect soundtrack to a practice in Miami — the Niners wore helmets and shells as they focused on nickel installations.

"I don't think they need the pads," Shanahan said. "I'm trying to make sure we get into the game healthy."

Meanwhile, the Chiefs also wore helmets and shells Thursday as they worked on goal-line, short-yardage and nickel packages.

"Guys got good work in and played fast," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "It was a great day here. The team is doing good, and they have good energy."

The four players on the injury report remained defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist) and backup tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles' tendon), but all were full participants in the workout.

Stretching season, rosters?

Union leaders acknowledged they are in talks with the league about a new collective bargaining agreement. One of the CBA details generating much discussion is a proposal for a 17-game regular season.

"There are 2,000 players with 2,000 opinions on that," outgoing union president Eric Winston said.

Winston, who has retired after 12 seasons, admitted the 17 games is one of many negotiating points as the league and union seek a new deal more than a year before the 10-year current CBA expires. Another could be additional roster spots per team in exchange for a longer season.

But the prospect of 17 regular-season games, even if that means chopping the preseason schedule in half, didn't sit well with some players.

"Health and safety will always be paramount," Patriots tight end Ben Watson said. "That's why we got different changes in the work rules [in 2011] on how much hitting, offseason workouts. For every player, health and safety has to be at the forefront."

Chiefs face protests

While other sports teams using American Indian nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Chiefs have largely slid under the radar. Until now.

The Chiefs will appear in their first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and what is traditionally the nation's largest TV audience will watch Kansas City fans break into a "war chant" and mimic tomahawk chops. Although many defend the display as a fun fan tradition, others view it as offensive and racist to Indians.

Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today, said it's time for the Chiefs to face the music.

"When I see something like a tomahawk chop, which is derived from television and film portrayals, I find it incredibly offensive because it is an absolutely horrible stereotype of what a native person is," Schilling said. "It's not much more than a cartoon. My people are not a cartoon. My community is not a cartoon. My heritage is not a cartoon."