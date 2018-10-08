Just a headline and photo caption here xjxjxjx
Gophers
Gophers hockey tops No. 1 Duluth 7-4 in home opener
The top-ranked Bulldogs outshot No. 13 Minnesota 46-22 but had trouble finding the back of the net.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Wolves
Wolves fall to 1-3 in the preseason with 125-107 loss to Milwaukee
The Bucks outscored the Timberwolves 13-4 the final 3 minutes 8 seconds of the first quarter. With that, the Wolves have allowed 30 or more first-quarter points in each preseason game.
Sports
Jimmy Butler deal collapses after Wolves make late demands
Heat had agreed to add Josh Richardson to mix.
Vikings
New-look Vikings this time come home from Philadelphia with a win
Bringing in John DeFilippo at offensive coordinator and Kirk Cousins at quarterback paid off for the Vikings on Sunday in the NFC title-game rematch with the Eagles. Minnesota won 23-21.
