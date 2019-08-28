These are a few of Tanner Morgan’s favorite things:

Tunes: Country, especially during the summer. Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs. Also dabbles in rap and worship genres.

Movies: Action or comedy. Loves anything Will Ferrell, such as “Step Brothers.”

TV: A self-professed “TV guy,” Morgan is well-versed in Netflix, HBO and Amazon. “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Friends,” “Game of Thrones,” “Hard Knocks,” “All or Nothing.”

Squad: Some of Morgan’s buddies on the team are tight end Jake Paulson, offensive lineman Nate Umlor and receivers Demetrius Douglas and Harry Van Dyne.

MEGAN RYAN