Want to follow the St. Paul Saints of the American Association? Here's where you get everything from scores to the latest on Alternative Fats, the team's 2017 mascot pig.
American Association standings and scores
Twins
Twins cut ties with Hughes despite all the millions they still owe him
The lingering uncertainty over Phil Hughes' role on the Twins is finally over. There isn't one. Cutting ties with Hughes will cost the Twins more than $20 million.
Vikings
Favre says he went to rehab 3 times to fight addictions
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says he made three trips to rehabilitation centers during his career to fight his dependence on painkillers and alcohol.
Sports
Chastain's worst plaque ever, Rosario's great catch and more
The Cooler: Why does this plaque of soccer legend Brandi Chastain look more like former Gophers football coach Glen Mason? RandBall's new daily feature explores this and more.
Sports
More than the game: Saints top Chicago Dogs 6-4 in home opener
The St. Paul Saints faced the Chicago Dogs in their home opener Monday afternoon at CHS Field in St. Paul. And the fun was as important as the final score. Click here for photos from the Star Tribune's Jeff Wheeler.
