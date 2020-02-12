I love that the Misfit Vapor X smartwatch looks like a watch and is comfortable to wear, but also lets me play music, track my heart rate and steps, check my calendar and view messages.

With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi built in, the first thing you do is download the Wear OS by Google app. From there, I easily connected to my home Wi-Fi and Apple iCal. A simple swipe on the screen let me get calendar notifications, weather updates, etc. Other internal sensors include accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope and microphone (talk to Google Assistant), all powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. Inside is 4GB of storage and 512MB RAM.

With the ambient light sensor, I could view the smartwatch night or day. Pushing the buttons on the side took me to the apps like Google Pay, Google Fit, and the Play Store to get more apps for the smartwatch. Third party app integration includes Spotify and Pandora. The watch is compatible with Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) and iOS 10+. The internal battery (310mAh) lasted about a day with the factory setting and was quickly recharged by setting it on the magnetic charger.

The aluminum Vapor X is swimproof up to 30 meters, has interchangeable straps for different looks and customizable watch faces. The watch case comes in a choice of black, champagne, rose gold, stainless steel and gunmetal. ($280, misfit.com)

Gregg Ellman, Tribune Content Agency