BERLIN — Tattoo fans around the world may be wondering just where their favorite artists are.
Wonder no longer: Tattoo experts from 22 countries are showing off their skills at a convention in the Swiss lakeside city of Montreux.
The Montreux Tattoo Convention, which opened on Friday and ends Sunday, features some 160 artists along with concerts and competitions.
It's the fourth edition of the gathering.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Russia blames Israel for downing of plane by Syrian forces
The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday again blamed Israel for the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian government forces and said Israel appeared "ungrateful" for Moscow's efforts to rein in Iran-backed fighters in Syria.
World
Pope warns Lithuanians to guard against anti-Semitism
Pope Francis warned Sunday against any rebirth of the "pernicious" anti-Semitic attitudes that fueled the Holocaust as he marked the annual remembrance for Lithuania's centuries-old Jewish community that was nearly wiped out during World War II.
World
Get out the needle: Tattoo artists show off their skills
Tattoo fans around the world may be wondering just where their favorite artists are.
World
UK's Labour party ponders supporting new Brexit referendum
Britain's Labour Party may hold the fate of Brexit in its hands — if only it can decide what to do.
World
Police: Maoist rebels fatally shoot Indian lawmaker
Police say Maoist insurgents have fatally shot a state lawmaker visiting a rural village in southern India.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.