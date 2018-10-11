Fall walks

Brown’s Creek State Trail

5-8 p.m. Friday

• The woods are cast in a soft candlelit glow and leaves crunch underfoot on this walk over a half-mile section of the trail. Directions on where to park and meet and other information are on the website. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov)

Afton State Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Meet for a cup of coffee and conversation and then exit the visitor center for an invigorating walk along the St. Croix River. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov)

Fort Snelling State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Which plant has the most colorful fall leaves? You’ll find out. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)

Gateway State Trail

9-10:30 a.m. Sunday

• Meet at the Wildwood Elementary School parking lot in Mahtomedi. (651-231-6968, mndnr.gov)

View the bison

Blue Mounds State Park

10 a.m.-11:30 Sat.-Sun.

Three of these 90-minute tours are scheduled each day. The tour truck goes into the bison range. Tickets must be bought in advance. (1-507-283-6050, mndnr.gov)

Family archery

Cleary Lake Regional Park

1-3 p.m. Sunday

Learn basics of shooting safely and accurately with skilled instructors. Cost is $10. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)

Natural history

Crow-Hassan Park Reserve

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Help restore the prairie by collecting native wildflower seeds in Rogers. Learn, too, about the prairie’s rich history. Volunteers must be at least 16 or be accompanied by an adult. To register, call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)