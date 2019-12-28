If you’re searching for New Year’s resolutions, Craig and Dawn Reese have a suggestion: get your family to exercise together.

It can be done, and they proved it. The suburban Washington, D.C., family — Dawn, 46; Craig, 44; Jylian, 16, and Weston, 13 — have converted their garage to a fitness center where they work out as a group. They also do mud runs and obstacle courses together. “It’s important that we’re out there, doing these things together, as a family,” Dawn said.

It started a few years ago when Dawn decided to get into shape while Craig, an officer in the Marine Corps, was deployed. “I would go into the gym and be intimidated,” she said. When Craig returned, he started working out with her. And their enthusiasm made an impression on their kids.

Want to foster your own culture of family fitness? Here are eight tips (having a gym at home isn’t required):

1. Just get moving. Something as simple as getting off the couch and going outside together as a family is a great way to get the ball rolling, said Andrew Shniderman, personal trainer and owner of Fit First Academy in Washington. “Go for a 10-minute walk together. Spend some time doing something where you are moving.”

2. Be enthusiastic — and sincere — about exercise. If you don’t enjoy weightlifting, don’t expect your clan to suddenly be thrilled about pumping iron. “Kids can sense when you’re faking it,” Shniderman warned. “Find something that you yourself want to do.”

3. Make a plan and stick with it. Every Sunday, Dawn gathers the family and maps out their schedule for the week. “We plan when we’re going to work out,” working off the adults’ work schedules and the kids’ school activities, she said. “Planning is everything.”

4. Consider an app or a fitness tracker. Research shows that families that use fitness trackers incorporating points or levels — commonly known as “gamification” — are more likely to achieve their fitness goals than those who do not.

5. Find a family-friendly gym. Gyms can provide an array of opportunities for families to work out together, according to Robin Hedrick, director of community health for the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, which offers an extensive lineup of group exercise classes for families, including yoga, boot camps and dance classes. “It doesn’t matter what you choose to do,” Hedrick said. “It is important for children to see their parents exercising or ‘playing’ with them.”

6. Try an event that isn’t timed. Signing up for an untimed family event such as a walk or bike tour can help take the pressure off performance and keep the focus on a shared activity.

7. Don’t push your kids too hard. When they give you “the look,” it’s time to switch it up, Shniderman said. Keep it from becoming a negative experience.

8. Get creative with your workouts. A little bit of imagination can go a long way. Shniderman points to a bear crawl as an example: “It’s not a bear crawl anymore,” he said. “It’s a ‘magic spider walk.’ I say, ‘You’re not on the floor, you’re on a web. The only thing that can stick to this web are your magic hands and magic feet.’ Now the kids are more bought in. They don’t want to get stuck on the spider web. Same goal, just a different way to execute it.” If the focus is on fun, kids don’t even realize that they’re exercising.