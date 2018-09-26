After-school activities may be just kicking in, but snapping out of summer doesn't have to be a mealtime nightmare. A little planning is all it takes to make the transition into fall a smooth one, at least when it comes to meals.

Dinner is often the first casualty when life gets hectic. It's easy to turn to a PB&J or a bowl of cereal when you or your kids are tired and hungry. While nights like that may be inevitable, they don't have to become the norm.

You only need to employ a few strategies to help ensure that a hot, delicious meal lands on your dinner table even on a busy weeknight.

Mealtime strategy: Quick and easy

Google "quick and easy meals" and you'll see a million webpages on how to make a meal in minutes. While any number of these recipes might be good ones, if you don't have any of the ingredients on hand or feel comfortable enough with the recipe to substitute ingredients, it's unlikely to be helpful to you.

For that reason, learning a few key culinary techniques, and doing them enough to become confident with them, will help you be able to walk into the kitchen, open the refrigerator and figure out a satisfying meal without having to make an unexpected trip to the grocery store.

For instance, if you know how to make risotto, and keep Arborio rice, Parmesan cheese and chicken or vegetable broth on hand, then you're only a protein, vegetable and about 20 minutes away from not only a hardy meal, but a potentially memorable one.

If you figure out the ins and outs of high-heat roasting, then a quick and easy sheet-pan dinner could be on your table in 45 minutes or less. You won't need a recipe to know how to season your ingredients and place them on a sheet pan in timed intervals that correspond with each one's cooking time. You want chicken thighs with roasted potatoes and asparagus? Just start the chicken and potatoes first and add the asparagus in the final moments of cooking. One pan, a few ingredients, minimal effort and dinner is done.

Skillet pasta is one of my go-to methods when it comes to making good food fast, as is the case in this Creamy Sausage and Broccoli Pasta Skillet. First sauté your choice of protein with vegetables. In today's recipe, we are using Italian sausage, but it could easily be cut up chicken, steak or shrimp. Use your preference of vegetables, too. Broccoli goes so well with sausage that we've used it.

The protein and vegetable are then removed from the pan, while the pasta is cooked in broth or water and simmered until it's almost cooked through. Then the meat and vegetables are added back to the pan, along with some cheese and perhaps some fresh herbs if you have them, and a complete dinner is done in under 20 minutes.

Mealtime strategy: Freeze it

Taking the time to stock your freezer with a few things you can grab, thaw and reheat for an easy meal pays off on a crazy weeknight.

Marinara sauce, meatballs, soups and stews are all freezer-friendly items that can make a lovely meal quick and easy. It's nothing to throw together homemade spaghetti and meatballs, or a roasted tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwiches if the most time-consuming elements of the meal are already done.

I try to freeze dishes that I can add fresh elements to once they are defrosted. This is true of Chicken Tinga, a Mexican dish of stewed and shredded chicken in a smoky, spicy tomato sauce. Once made, it can be used to top nachos or a taco salad or fill tacos, burritos, quesadillas or, my favorite, tortas, which are sandwiches on crusty rolls. Chicken Tinga makes a saucy filling, topped with Cotija cheese, avocado and a crunchy slaw. It's a little messy, but addictively good.

Mealtime strategy: Dinner into lunch

When you do invest time and energy to cook something more elaborate, make sure it's something that makes for useful leftovers.

Taking the time, often on a weekend, to make a large meal can not only be fun, but can also save you time later in the week. Making a little extra of any dish usually won't take much more time, and having something already done for lunch or dinner the next day can make the difference between having a good, nourishing, inexpensive lunch or grabbing an overpriced, prepackaged sandwich on the fly.

Roasting a chicken for Sunday night dinner? Roast two and turn those leftovers into a chicken Caesar salad or chicken vegetable soup. Or even just cut it up for cold chicken to go. Pack it with a crusty roll, a wedge of Brie, carrot sticks and a pear, and you have a simple, lovely lunch.

Are you planning to grill something on Saturday night? Make sure to throw an extra steak and vegetables on the grill, too. Then on Monday night, when you're tired and wishing it was Friday, you can slice open a baguette, smear it with some mayo and a little Dijon mustard and pile on the thinly sliced steak, roasted veggies and maybe a little of that hunk of blue cheese you've been meaning to use. Pour a glass of red wine and suddenly you feel like you might make it through the week.

Sometimes leftovers look the same the second day as they did the first. There are plenty of dishes you can make and simply reheat or refresh the next day for lunch or dinner. This is the case with Cold Tahini Vegetable Noodle Salad With Feta and Pine Nuts. Cold noodles or pasta salad don't need to be a disappointing meal the next day, although it often is.

Usually the problem lies in soggy vegetables and dry noodles that have absorbed every drop of dressing. For this reason, I try to use durable, crunchy vegetables in my salads. In the tahini salad, I've used snow peas, which hold up for days, along with carrots and sliced red bell pepper. That's not the case for cherry tomatoes cut in half, or for fresh baby spinach, which will likely be wilted and soggy the next day.

Reserving some dressing to moisten the salad, and some garnishes, such as feta cheese and pine nuts to add at the last minute, will make this salad feel less like leftovers and more like someone slipped a freshly made salad into your lunchbox.

With only a few culinary strategies in your back pocket, leaving summer behind and jumping into fall will be a breeze.

Reach Meredith Deeds at meredith@meredithdeeds.com. Twotter: @meredithdeeds.