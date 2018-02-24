– It has been a rough few days for Canada at its best Winter Olympics ever because of struggles in two sports that are most tightly woven into its national identity.

In perhaps the biggest blow of all, the men's hockey team didn't even make it to the final courtesy of a stunning 4-3 loss to Germany on Friday night in the semifinals. For a nation already in despair over no men's or women's curling medals and the women's hockey team losing to the rival Americans in a shootout in the gold medal game, this one won't be easy to swallow.

Through 14 days, 10 of Canada's best-ever 27 medals are gold.

Losing to Germany guaranteed none will be in hockey.

"They came out ready to play," Canada forward Rob Klinkhammer said. "We didn't. They were the better team."

Without NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty, goaltender Carey Price — and no Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock, either — Canada was skated out of the building by coach Marco Sturm's team that now faces the favored Russians in the final.

After winning back-to-back gold medals in Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014, and three of the past four dating to 2002, Canada's self-described band of journeymen will play the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday.

Canada coach Willie Desjardins and his staff made some adjustments at the first intermission but never called a timeout when Germany went up 3-0 or 4-1. Kevin Poulin was starting in net because No. 1 goalie Ben Scrivens injured his shoulder/collarbone area in a collision in the quarterfinal against Finland, and he allowed goals scored by Brooks Macek, Matthias Plachta, Frank Mauer and Patrick Hager on 15 shots.

Canada outshot Germany 15-1 in the third period but couldn't climb all the way back after digging a deep hole. It started with high-sticking and faceoff violation penalties 36 seconds apart and unraveled when Macek scored.

He's a dual citizen who was born and raised in Winnipeg but didn't look the slightest bit conflicted as he pumped his fist following a 5-on-3 power-play goal. A good player with the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen, Macek looked like a star against Canada.

"It was nice," Macek said of scoring against Canada. "The guys here on Team Germany, they're my brothers now. It's like a family in there."

Goaltender Danny aus den Birken was strong again in net in making 28 saves, but Canada also struggled to break Germany's neutral-zone trap to even get into the offensive zone for scoring chances and couldn't cash in when there.

"We're not the fastest team," Plachta said. "We're not the most skilled team, but we're just a bunch of guys sticking together on the ice and off the ice, too."