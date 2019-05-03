BERLIN — Germany's top security official is pledging "to fight right-wing radicalism" following a neo-Nazi march in a town in the country's east, where far-right sentiment is particularly strong.

German news agency dpa reported that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declined to criticize authorities in Saxony state, where the town of Plauen is located, for allowing the march to take place Wednesday.

Dpa reported that Seehofer said Friday he would do "everything that's possible in a free and democratic state to fight right-wing radicalism."

Several hundred people took part in the march organized by a political party, The Third Way.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned on Twitter against underestimating the potential for far-right terrorism in Germany, writing: "We mustn't leave the streets or the internet to the radical right."