– While Germans are stocking up on firecrackers and Champagne to welcome the New Year, officials are setting up roadblocks and safety zones for women to ensure that festivities in cities across the country remain peaceful and safe.

For the first time this year, organizers in Berlin have designated a "women's safety area" where girls and women who feel threatened or have been assaulted can turn for help. But it is in and around Cologne where security has been especially fortified.

There, two years ago, groups of mostly young men, including asylum-seekers and other newly arrived immigrants, assaulted and robbed hundreds of women as 2016 arrived. This year, there will be 10 times as many police officers on the streets, as well as surveillance cameras and special services for women and girls who feel threatened.

More than any terrorist attacks that plagued Germany in the months that followed the arrival of about 1 million asylum-seekers in 2015, that chaotic New Year's Eve in Cologne set off fears among Germans that the new arrivals threatened their way of life.

Many people who had originally supported Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the border for months turned instead to the far right, helping the Alternative for Germany party enter parliament for the first time in a general election in September.

Herbert Reul, the top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia, the state that includes Cologne, said he would station 5,700 officers across the state, Germany's most populous. It has taken in 250,000 refugees since 2015.

"We need everyone on that evening who is in a position to help us," Reul said, referring to his police forces. "Police need to be present, to be available and be able to react in the event of an emergency, to give those who have come here to celebrate a sense of security."

In Berlin, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on the roughly mile-long street that runs from the Brandenburg Gate to the Victory Column in the center of the Tiergarten park.

There, 500 private security personnel will patrol, backed up by many of the 1,600 officers who will be on New Year's Eve patrol in the capital.

A safety zone for women was a request by Berlin police, who heard from their colleagues in Munich that a similar system had worked well during that city's annual Oktoberfest beer festival, said Anja Marx, spokeswoman for the organizers of Berlin's New Year's Eve celebration.

Tensions surrounding the issue of immigrants in Germany remain high, weeks after the country marked the anniversary of a truck attack last year on a Berlin Christmas market. It was carried out by a Tunisian who had been rejected for asylum and was supposed to have been deported. Twelve people were killed; dozens were injured.

On Thursday, an Afghan who had entered the country in April 2016 fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl he had been dating in the southwestern town of Kandel. Days earlier, the girl had filed charges against the Afghan, who was not identified, on suspicion of stalking and threatening her.

The case has raised calls for the government to increase deportations on immigrants who arrive, as the Afghan did, with no proof of identity.

The conservative bloc in Merkel's party is seeking to reduce arrivals of new asylum applicants to 200,000 each year, while the Social Democrats have rejected any limits.