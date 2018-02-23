BERLIN — The German government says one of its citizens held in Turkey has been released, but must remain in the country.
The foreign ministry's announcement Friday follows the release last week of German journalist Deniz Yucel, who had been detained in Turkey for over a year. Yucel was held on terrorism and propaganda charges that he denies.
Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul declined to provide further details of the latest case, citing privacy reasons.
Breul told reporters in Berlin that four Germans remain detained in Turkey for what the government considers political reasons.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
EU official says UK seems delusional over post-Brexit ties
A top European Union official says Britain's view of its future ties with the EU after Brexit seems delusional.
World
Money-laundering watchdog: Close North Korean banks
The watchdog that monitors global and illicit misuse of funds has cited North Korea as a top source of "ongoing and substantial" money laundering and terrorist financing and urged countries to close North Korean banks.
World
EU warns Turkey after its warships force gas rig to halt
The European Union warned Turkey on Friday to rein in its navy after Turkish warships threatened and blocked a rig from reaching a site southeast of Cyprus where it was to drill for natural gas.
World
18 killed as 2 blasts, gunfire rock Somalia's capital
Two car bomb blasts in Somalia's capital killed at least 18 people on Friday and shattered a months-long period of calm in Mogadishu, which is often the target of attacks by the al-Shabab extremist group.
World
Italian exhibit traces its fashion DNA; Cavalli shows skin
For anyone wanting to unlock the DNA of Milan ready-to-wear, a new museum exhibition surveying three decades of Italian fashion offers some keys.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.