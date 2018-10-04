JERUSALEM — German Chancellor Angela Merkel kicked off the second day of her two-day visit to Israel at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

Merkel toured the museum and participated in a memorial ceremony Thursday. She was accompanied by Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev.

From there, she went to a different ceremony in Jerusalem where she was granted an honorary doctorate from Haifa University.

Merkel is in Israel for the latest in a series of joint government consultations. She's accompanied by much of her Cabinet, a large business delegation and a new official in charge of combatting anti-Semitism. The visit is expected to focus on economic issues, with an emphasis on innovation, technology and development projects.

It's the seventh such joint government meeting since Israel and Germany established the tradition a decade ago.