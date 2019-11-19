BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hosting the G20 Compact with Africa summit in Berlin with the goal of increasing investment in the continent to improve living standards there.
Merkel and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi are expected to address the summit Tuesday. Others attending include leaders of Ethiopia, Benin, Ghana, Morocco and Tunisia.
Merkel said both Europe and Africa will profit. She told ARD public television that "we should do everything to cooperate with Africa, not to talk about Africa, but to do something together."
The Compact with Africa was initiated in 2017 during Germany's G20 presidency.
