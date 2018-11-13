BRUSSELS — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the European Union should work toward creating its own joint army, just after marking the centenary of the end of World War I with world leaders in France.

Merkel told EU lawmakers Tuesday that "we have to work on the vision of one day creating a real European army."

In a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Merkel underlined that such a force would not mean the end of NATO, the U.S.-led military alliance.

She also called for the creation of a European security council.

It's not the first time such a call has been made. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was widely criticized after suggesting the creation of a European army; notably by Britain, a staunch ally of the United States.