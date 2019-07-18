BERLIN — Police say they are searching apartments of Islamic extremists in western Germany amid suspicions of possible plans for an attack.
Cologne police said that the raids started at around 4 a.m. Thursday and centered on an apartment in nearby Dueren, where officers were searching for "concrete indications" of any plans for an attack.
They said in a statement that more details were expected later in the day.
