BERLIN — Germany is withdrawing a system of special visa treatment for Cambodian officials, including Prime Minister Hun Sen and his family, citing the southeast Asian country's crackdown on the opposition.
The foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that the preferential treatment applied to private travel by members of Cambodia's government, high-ranking military officials and the head of the country's top court.
The ministry said Germany has urged other European Union countries to take similar measures in response to the "increasing repression against the press and political opponents" in Cambodia.
It cited in particular the dissolution of Cambodia's biggest opposition party in November 2016.
