BERLIN — Germany is looking into the apparent disappearance in recent weeks of two of its citizens in Egypt.
German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Monday that "we are taking both cases very seriously."
German news agency dpa reported that one case involved an 18-year-old man who went missing Dec. 17 before he was due to take a domestic flight from Luxor to Cairo, where he planned to visit his grandfather. Dpa reported that the second case involved a 23-year-old man who was detained at Cairo airport on Dec. 27 and hasn't been heard from since.
Both men are reported to have German and Egyptian citizenship.
