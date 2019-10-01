BERLIN — Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.
The fire service in Wetter an der Ruhr, in western Germany, said it was alerted to the animal's plight on Monday. Five firefighters sent to the scene found the deer trying unsuccessfully to climb the steep sides of the pool.
Local authorities called in a hunter to help. He grabbed the animal by its hind legs and pushed it upward toward the firefighters.
The fire service said in a statement Tuesday that "the animal didn't even thank anyone for its rescue" before it ran off.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sri Lankan police chief arrested over alleged threat
A Sri Lankan court released the country's police chief on bail on Tuesday hours after he was arrested for allegedly threatening a worker at police headquarters two years ago.
World
Nepal's parliamentary speaker resigns after rape accusation
The speaker of Nepal's parliament, one of the country's leading Communist Party leaders, resigned Tuesday following allegations that he raped a government worker at her home while he was intoxicated.
World
The Latest: Nepal's parliamentary speaker resigns
The Latest on the political fallout from a rape allegation against the speaker of Nepal's parliament (all times local):
World
Police investigate deaths of goats on Warsaw island
Polish police are investigating the deaths of goats that Warsaw authorities had sent to an isle on the Vistula River to trim shrubbery and help birds nest.
World
China parades its latest missiles in challenge to US, others
Military planners in Washington and elsewhere will be taking note of new missile technology displayed by China, particularly a hypersonic ballistic nuclear missile believed capable of breaching all existing anti-missile shields deployed by the U.S. and its allies.