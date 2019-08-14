BERLIN — German police say a 42-year-old man jumped on a moving train after its doors closed with his children on board and him standing in a Hamburg station.
Police said the father had stepped out of the train for a smoke during its Hamburg stop on Tuesday afternoon.
A police statement issued Wednesday said when the train started moving out of the station with his 9- and 7-year-old children inside, the man allegedly grabbed the pleated rubber cover between two cars and tried to climb his way to a door.
A passenger spotted him and alerted a conductor, who ordered the train halted.
The father faces a criminal investigation.
