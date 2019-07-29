BERLIN — German authorities say they have extradited a Bosnian man to Belgium, where he was sought in connection with the November 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

News agency dpa reported that prosecutors in the eastern town of Naumburg said the 39-year-old man was handed over to Belgian authorities on Monday. He was arrested in June, and a court rejected his objections to extradition.

His name wasn't released.

German prosecutors have said the man is suspected of being connected to the Nov. 13, 2015 extremist attack that killed 130 people and was wanted by Belgian authorities for alleged support of a terrorist organization. They didn't detail the nature of his suspected involvement.

During the Paris attacks, Islamic extremists with guns and suicide bombs attacked the Bataclan music hall, a stadium, bars and restaurants.