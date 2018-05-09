BERLIN — German authorities have deported a suspected Islamic State member to Tunisia, days after Germany's highest court rejected his appeal.
Hesse state Interior Minister Peter Beuth says the 37-year-old Tunisian, identified as Haikel S., was handed over to authorities in his homeland Wednesday.
Beuth said he hoped the deportation would set a precedent and allow Germany to speed up such procedures in future.
The man was arrested in 2017 on suspicion of being a recruiter and smuggler for IS and of planning an attack. Tunisia accused him of involvement in the 2015 attack on a Tunis museum and a 2016 attack on the border town of Ben Guerdane.
Germany is also trying to deport a 42-year-old Tunisian alleged to have once been a bodyguard for al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.
