BERLIN — A German court has acquitted a man accused in an 18-year-old bombing that injured 10 recent immigrants from eastern Europe, including six Jews.
The 52-year-old man, whose name wasn't released in accordance with privacy laws, had been considered a suspect in the July 2000 bombing in a Duesseldorf subway station, but at the time authorities couldn't find enough evidence in the case.
That changed after he allegedly confessed to a fellow prisoner four years ago while incarcerated for another crime, but on Tuesday a Duesseldorf regional court said there was insufficient evidence to convict him.
The bomb detonated remotely near the group of immigrants, on their way home from German language lessons. A woman's unborn baby was killed when hit by a piece of metal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.