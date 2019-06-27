BERLIN — German officials say a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and latex gloves has been arrested in Munich.
Investigator Ignaz Raab said the 43-year-old German was arrested at his workplace on Thursday, two days after the assault in the southern city. Police say the man pulled the girl into bushes and raped her before running away.
Prosecutor Anne Leiding said the man had several previous convictions, among them a sentence of four years and 11 months for offenses including sexual abuse of children. He was sent to a psychiatric hospital, but in recent months had been living in a less strictly regulated "therapeutic residential community."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
EU legal expert criticizes Polish justice independence
A top European Union justice official says a newly created disciplinary body at Poland's supreme court is not up to EU legal standards.
World
Germany arrests suspect in wolf-mask rape of 11-year-old
German officials say a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while wearing a wolf mask and latex gloves has been arrested in Munich.
World
European, US diplomats meet in Paris for Iran talks
The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook is meeting with top French, German and British diplomats in Paris for talks on the Persian Gulf crisis at a time when European powers are trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.
World
Chemical company BASF to drop 6,000 jobs in 'realignment'
Chemicals maker BASF says it will drop 6,000 jobs by the end of 2021 in what it calls an "organization realignment" that aims at streamlining administration and simplifying the company's structure.
World
Air India plane diverted to London's Stansted lands safely
Royal Air Force fighter jets escorted an Air India plane to London's Stansted Airport on Thursday after a security alert, officials and the airline said.