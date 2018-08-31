MONZA, Italy — The 21-race Formula One draft calendar for 2019 includes races in Germany and Japan.

The German Grand Prix was scrapped in 2017 but was reintroduced this year and will again be part of the circuit next season.

F1 also renewed its agreement with the promoter of the Japanese GP for a further three years, until 2021.

"We are honored the promoters of the long-standing Japanese Grand Prix have agreed to a new long-term deal that will ensure our loyal and knowledgeable Japanese fans will be able to enjoy Formula One for more years to come," F1 chairman Chase Carey said Friday.

"I am also delighted to confirm that ... we have reached an agreement with the Municipality of Hockenehim and the promoter Hockenheim-Ring GmbH which will allow to once more race at this iconic circuit also in 2019."

The F1 season will begin with the Australian GP in Melbourne on March 17. Brazil (Nov. 17) and Abu Dhabi (Dec. 1) will be the last two races.

The order of races is very similar to this year's calendar, although the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin has been moved a week later, effectively swapping places with Mexico.

The Chinese GP has also effectively swapped places with Bahrain and is now the third destination on the circuit rather than the second. The race in Shanghai will be the 1,000th grand prix since Formula One's inception in 1950.

The draft calendar is subject to approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.