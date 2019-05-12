BERLIN — German police say they are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found with crossbow bolts in them in a hotel room in Bavaria.
German news agency dpa reported Sunday that employees of a hotel in the town of Passau found the bodies and two crossbows in the room.
Police said the three victims, who were found on Saturday, were a 53-year-old man and two women aged 33 and 30, all of them German citizens.
They said it is not clear what their relationship was, what happened inside the hotel room or how exactly the three died.
Dpa reported that prosecutors have ordered an autopsy.
