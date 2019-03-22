BERLIN — German authorities say 11 people have been arrested in raids in western Germany on a group of people suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack using a vehicle and firearms.
News agency dpa reported that prosecutors in Frankfurt said Friday that the aim of the plot was "to kill as many 'infidels' as possible."
It said the main suspects are two 31-year-old brothers from Wiesbaden and a 21-year-old man from Offenbach, near Frankfurt.
Some 200 police officers took part in Friday's raids.
