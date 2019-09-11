BERLIN — Fire services say one person has died and two people were injured in an explosion and a subsequent fire in a residential building in the western German city of Duesseldorf.
Officials said Wednesday that the cause of the explosion in the small apartment block overnight, which sprayed debris across the road, is still unclear.
German news agency dpa quoted Duesseldorf police as saying the deceased man was 75 years old. The two injured people included a pregnant woman.
