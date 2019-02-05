– It seemed like a no-brainer: Lower Germany's embarrassingly high carbon emissions at no cost, and save some lives in the process.

But when a commission in January dared to float the idea of a speed limit on the autobahn, the country's storied highway network, it almost caused rioting.

Irate drivers took to the airwaves. Union leaders menacingly put on their yellow vests, hinting at street protests. And the far-right opposition used the opportunity to rage against the "stranglehold" of the state.

The autobahn is the one place in a highly regulated society where no rule is the rule — and that place is sacred.

"It's a very emotional topic," said Stefan Gerwens, head of transport and mobility at ADAC, an automobile club which is opposed to any speed limit.

So emotional, apparently, that facts and figures count for little.

There are already speed limits on almost 30 percent of roughly 8,000 miles of autobahn, and the number of deadly accidents on stretches of autobahn that have a speed limit are 26 percent lower than on those without.

Germany is woefully behind on meeting its 2020 climate goals, so the government appointed a group of experts to find ways to lower emissions in the transport sector. A highway speed limit of 75 mph could cover a fifth of the gap to reach the 2020 goals for the transport sector, environmental experts say.

"Of all the individual measures, it is the one that would be the most impactful — and it costs nothing," said Dorothee Saar, of Deutsche Umwelthilfe, a nonprofit environmental organization that has lobbied for a speed limit. "But when it comes to cars, the debate tends to become irrational."