BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have issued a formal arrest warrant for a 17-year-old Iraqi citizen who was allegedly planning to commit an extremist attack in either Germany or Britain.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Deday A., who was already detained on Feb. 13 by local authorities in Frankfurt, is accused of having stored a large quantity of firecrackers in his apartment in the state of Hesse to use them to build a bomb.
Prosecutors said in the statement that A. is also accused of membership in the Islamic State group. They did not release any further details and didn't give his last name in line with German privacy rules.
