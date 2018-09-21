BERLIN — A center-left party in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to revisit a deal that saw the country's embattled domestic intelligence chief promoted to a new post.

German media reported Friday that Social Democrats leader Andrea Nahles is responding to outrage among members of her party who wanted the spy chief fired.

The head of the BfV intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, had been criticized for appearing to downplay anti-migrant violence and for his contacts with a far-right party.

Following Tuesday talks between Merkel, Nahles and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the spy chief was ousted from his post but then made deputy minister — with a hefty pay rise.

Recent opinion polls show support for the Social Democrats declining further from the post-war low of 20.5 percent they received at last year's election.