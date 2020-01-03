BERLIN — Krefeld Zoo in western Germany reopened Friday, two days after a deadly fire swept through a primate enclosure killing dozens of animals.
Investigators believe the blaze — which killed more than 30 animals including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys in the first hour of New Year's Day — was caused by paper sky lanterns.
A woman and her two adult daughters have been questioned over the incident. Police said the women were deeply shaken by what had happened.
Grieving visitors placed flowers in front of the ape house Friday.
Officials at the zoo, which is located near the Dutch border, said two chimpanzees that survived the fire are in a stable condition.
