SEATTLE — A German woman critically injured in a crash in Seattle that killed five people will receive $7 million in a settlement reached in a civil suit against Ride the Ducks International and Ride the Ducks Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports Carolin Scholz was a passenger in a Ride the Ducks tour vehicle that plowed into a chartered bus carrying North Seattle College international students on the Aurora Bridge in September 2015. Scholz's attorney, David Beninger, says his client's face was crushed against the amphibious vehicle's metal dashboard.

Beninger says Scholz, who was in court Wednesday, has undergone several surgeries to repair her face, and has many more still to come.