BERLIN — Police say they have rescued a 17-month-old boy three hours after he fell into a three-meter (nearly 10-foot) shaft in western Germany.
Rescue workers were called on Monday afternoon after the boy lifted a cover from the empty conduit while playing with his brother and fell inside the shaft.
German and U.S. military police helped oversee the operation in the village of Erzenhausen, which is near the United States' Ramstein Air Base.
Fire personnel used a small excavator to uncover the conduit as far as possible and then opened it up to free the toddler. The child was taken to a local hospital for observation and reported to be uninjured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: UN Security Council condemns Sri Lanka attack
The Latest on explosions in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday (all times local):
World
Quake sways buildings in Mexico City; some evacuations
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake in southern Mexico caused tall buildings to sway in the Mexican capital Monday, prompting hundreds of office workers to briefly evacuate along a central avenue. There were no initial reports of damage or injury.
World
Mexican police detain hundreds of Central American migrants
Mexican police and immigration agents detained hundreds of Central American migrants Monday in the largest single raid on a migrant caravan since the groups started moving through the country last year.
World
Attack give-and-take in four-way Spanish electoral debate
Four runner-ups to become the next Spanish prime minister are exchanging attacks while slipping in campaign pledges during the first of two televised live debates ahead of Sunday's general election.
World
Sudan's army says holding talks with all political forces
Sudan's military rulers said Monday evening that they are communicating with all political forces to name a prime minister and form a civilian government "as soon as possible."