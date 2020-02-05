TOLEDO, Ohio — Eugene German had 25 points as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Toledo 66-61 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.
Darius Beane had 11 points for Northern Illinois (14-9, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which shot 47% (24 of 51). Lacey James added 13 rebounds.
Willie Jackson had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (11-12, 3-7), who have now lost four straight games. Luke Knapke added 15 points, four assists and three blocks. Marreon Jackson had 14 points and six rebounds.
Northern Illinois matches up against Kent State at home on Friday. Toledo faces Bowling Green on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Philadelphia faces Milwaukee on 3-game losing streak
Philadelphia 76ers (31-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (43-7, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to…
Wild
Minnesota hosts Vancouver after Fiala's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (30-19-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-22-6, seventh in the Central Division)St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The…
Gophers
Gophers playing Wisconsin for a lot more than bragging rights
Minnesota is an NCAA Tournament bubble team, and this one is huge for its resume.
High Schools
MSHSL raises school fees again, adds new one to fix budget shortfall
Increases of 33%, set to go into effect next fall, replace a more moderate fee hikes imposed a year ago as the board seeks to close a projected $407,000 deficit.
Gophers
After tumultuous week, energized Badgers coming to the Barn
Kobe King's sudden decision to transfer away form Wisconsin and Maple Grove's Brad Davison's latest suspension were followed by an upset win instead of a collapse.