BERLIN — German automaker Daimler is facing questions about the possible illegal manipulation of diesel emission readings, focused on its popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
Bild newspaper reported Sunday that Germany's KBA vehicle regulatory authority has written the company warning that 260,000 Sprinters, sold up until 2016, may be affected.
Daimler confirmed to the dpa news agency that the KBA has scheduled a hearing to address the issue, which Bild said would likely lead to a recall.
The Stuttgart-based automaker last month was fined 870 million euros ($957 million) by city prosecutors over the certification of diesel cars whose emissions didn't comply with regulatory requirements.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
German regulators question emissions of Mercedes vans
German automaker Daimler is facing questions about the possible illegal manipulation of diesel emission readings, focused on its popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
World
Anger grows at civilian deaths by US, Afghan forces
The workers were sleeping on the mountainside where they had spent a long day harvesting pine nuts in eastern Afghanistan. Some were in tents, others lay outside under the stars, when the U.S. airstrike tore into them.
World
Ginger Baker, Cream's volatile drummer, dies at 80
Ginger Baker, the volatile and propulsive British musician who was best known for his time with the power trio Cream, died Sunday at age 80, his family said.
World
Iranian MPs seek probe into clashes in town over HIV cases
Dozens of Iranian lawmakers have demanded an investigation into violent protests in the central Iranian town of Lordegan.
World
Pope urges bold action to protect the Amazon amid fires
Pope Francis urged bishops on Sunday to boldly shake up the status quo as they chart ways to better care for the Amazon and its indigenous people amid threats from forest fires, development and what he called ideological "ashes of fear."