BERLIN — German train company Deutsche Bahn is halting long-distance and some regional train traffic in the west of the country because of a storm.
The company said Sunday it's stopping trains at stations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia because several lines have been blocked by trees falling on tracks.
Germany's meteorological agency DWD has issued a storm warning until late Sunday for large parts of the western and central Germany, with gusts of up to 120 kph (75 mph) expected.
A large cargo crane was blown over in Duisburg, partially landing in the Rhine river.
German news agency dpa reported that zoos in Dortmund, Wuppertal and Hamm were also shut as a precaution because of the storm.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
A jetliner carrying 157 people crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital Sunday, killing everyone aboard, authorities said. At least 35 nationalities were among the dead.
World
The Latest: Germany speaks out on plane crash victims
The Latest on Ethiopian Airlines crash (all times local):
World
Bill to route internet through Russian servers spurs protest
Several thousand people have rallied in Moscow to protest legislation they fear could lead to widespread internet censorship for Russian users.
World
UN: Incentives payed to keep Yemeni children in education
The United Nations children's agency says it has started paying over 136,000 teachers and school-based staff in Yemen who haven't received their salaries in over two years.
World
US-backed Syrian fighters resume attack on IS
U.S.-backed Syrian fighters resumed their offensive on the last area held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria on Sunday after days of calm that saw thousands of civilians leave the area.