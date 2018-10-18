BERLIN — German prosecutors have filed charges against two Afghan teenagers over a dispute with a 22-year-old man in an eastern town who then died of a heart attack.
German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were charged with bodily harm resulting in death.
Authorities have said the man who died had severe chronic heart disease and that an autopsy showed he suffered a heart attack after being punched in the face.
He apparently tried to intervene in an argument between the suspects on Sept. 10. There were protests involving far-right groups after he died.
The incident in Koethen followed the anti-foreigner violence that arose in Chemnitz arose after the fatal stabbing of a German man and the identification of migrants as suspects.
