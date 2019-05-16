BERLIN — Police say 20 guinea pigs have been killed in the northern German town of Goslar.
The German news agency dpa reported Thursday that the animals were taken out of their cage in one of a group of small gardens, and their necks were broken.
Goslar police said the killings happened between Tuesday and Wednesday and that they are still looking for the perpetrator.
