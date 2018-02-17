BERLIN — Police in western Germany have freed two men who became entangled with a mannequin and a large, remote controlled car.
Officers were called after cries were heard from an apartment in the city of Mainz in the early hours of Saturday.
Police found the 58-year-old tenant and a 61-year-old visitor "hopelessly locked together" with the toy car and the mannequin — which was dressed in a knight's costume.
Officers were able to free the men, who were too drunk to explain how their unfortunate predicament had come about.
According to a police statement, "the whole thing would have remained a funny episode" but the younger man was "more than impolite" and now faces a charge of insulting officers.
