BERLIN — German police say they have arrested a Syrian man suspected of involvement in preparations for a terror attack in the Netherlands.
Police said the 26-year-old was arrested Saturday in the western city of Mainz following an extradition request from the Netherlands. They didn't name him.
A statement from police said the suspect has neither an official residence nor a criminal record in Germany. The apartment where he was found was searched.
German police said they couldn't give further details, which they said are a matter for the police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam who are leading the investigation.
