BERLIN — German authorities have arrested seven Syrian men and a German on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Freiburg.

Freiburg prosecutors said Friday that authorities haven't ruled out the possibility of more suspects being involved in the Oct. 14 assault.

Prosecutors say the woman was visiting a disco with a female friend when an unknown man brought her a drink that likely was spiked. The woman left the club with him.

She reported that he and several other men later raped her.

Prosecutors say investigators tied DNA found on the woman to a 19-year-old Syrian man. The other suspects, all adults under age 30, were arrested in recent days.

Authorities said most already were known to local police.