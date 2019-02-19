BERLIN — German police say they are investigating two Bosnian men suspected of breaking arms control laws after discovering a stash of hand grenades in their car Monday.
Federal police said Tuesday that officers first detained the men, who had stopped in a no-parking zone outside Dresden's main train station, because they suspected them of immigration offenses.
While searching their Mercedes SUV a police sniffer dog found 17 hand grenades hidden behind the lining of the trunk.
The 28 and 17-year-old men, whose names weren't released, will be brought before a judge Tuesday to decide whether to keep them detained pending further investigation.
