BERLIN — Theo Adam, a German opera singer renowned for his Wagner roles, has died. He was 92.
German news agency dpa quoted Adam's family Friday confirming that the bass-baritone died Thursday at a care home in his hometown of Dresden.
Adam made his debut at the Staatsoper Dresden in 1949 before joining East Germany's Berlin State Opera in 1952.
Adam appeared regularly at the Bayreuth Festival, where he starred in "Lohengrin," ''Parsifal," ''Die Meistersinger" and other works by Richard Wagner.
His guest appearances included Covent Garden in London, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, the Vienna State Opera and the Vienna State Opera.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greek state school teachers clash with riot police in Athens
Protesting Greek school teachers have clashed with police in central Athens during a demonstration against government plans for hiring new teachers.
World
'Roma' actresses drew on personal lives for inspiration
Yalitza Aparicio says her role as Cleo, a domestic worker central to the awards season darling "Roma ," is more personal. It was her mother's profession, and Aparicio says she set out to make it a tribute to her mother and others like her.
World
The Latest: Macedonia backs name change to North Macedonia
The Latest on Macedonia's change of name (all times local):
World
US hails WTO rulings in 'dolphin-safe' tuna tiff with Mexico
The U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization has welcomed two rulings that backed the United States in a long-running dispute with Mexico over U.S. "dolphin safe" tuna labeling.
World
Poland: Huawei exec, Polish security expert spied for China
Poland has arrested a director at the Chinese tech giant Huawei and one of its own former cybersecurity experts and charged them with spying for China, authorities said Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.