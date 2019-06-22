BERLIN — German government ministers have called on Germans to stand up against far-right extremists.
In remarks published Saturday in the German daily newspaper Bild, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said "looking away can be fatal — we must call out far-right terrorism by its name."
And Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he wants to crack down harder on far-right crime.
Their comments come after Walter Luebcke, a long-time member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, who was found shot in the head at his home on June 2.
Police arrested 45-year-old Stephan Ernst over the killing. Ernst has a string of convictions for far-right crime dating back to the late 1980s.
