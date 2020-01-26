DEKALB, Ill. — Eugene German registered 12 points as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 58-52 on Saturday.
Darius Beane had 11 points for Northern Illinois (11-9, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Trendon Hankerson added 11 points. Tyler Cochran had six rebounds.
Lacey James, the Huskies' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 9 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).
Michael Flowers had 14 points for the Broncos (9-11, 2-5). Brandon Johnson added 12 points. B. Artis White had six rebounds.
Northern Illinois matches up against Ohio at home on Tuesday. Western Michigan plays Central Michigan at home next Saturday.
