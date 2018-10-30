BERLIN — Germany's headline unemployment rate has dipped to its lowest October level since reunification nearly three decades ago.
The Federal Labor Agency said Tuesday that the unadjusted jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy slipped to 4.9 percent from 5 percent in September, with 2.204 million people registered as unemployed.
That's 53,000 fewer than the previous month and 185,000 fewer than a year earlier.
In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.1 percent, with 11,000 fewer people unemployed than in September.
